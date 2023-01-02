Parades and fireworks welcome in 2023 all around UK





A glittering New Year’s Day Parade brought a carnival of culture to the streets of London just hours after dazzling firework displays showcased the UK to the world. Revellers lined the streets as entertainers from across the globe brought the full festival atmosphere to the capital for the first time since 2020.

The three-and-a-half-hour parade – dubbed by performing band Toploader as the “perfect hangover cure” – featured more than 8,000 performers in 70 performance groups. The event, which has been taking place since 1987, featured marching bands, cheerleaders, Pearly Kings and Queens, dancers, drummers, cycling clubs and giant balloons – to the delight of founder Bob Bone. He said: “This year the parade is back to its brilliant best. We are delighted to see that so many performers have travelled from around the world.This is the first mass gathering of the parade since Covid. It is amazing. “It is what we do. It gives London this opportunity to showcase itself to the world, to give the world a wave and say ‘come on over’.”

Apart from the 500,000 people who turn out to see the event in person, the parade is also watched on TV by more than 500,000,000 annually and has raised “billions” for tourism along with £2million for London charities. Hours earlier, more than 100,000 people gathered on the bank of the Thames as Big Ben bonged in the New Year before a stunning 12,000 fireworks display streaked across the sky. The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London’s Pride and sent a message of support to Ukraine.

The display also paid tribute to the late Queen, featuring a voice recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench, before honouring the King, together with a message from Charles about the need to preserve our planet’s future. Drones spelled out a positive message during the show, welcoming in “2023 with love from London” as fireworks exploded behind them. Complete with music that included Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, and hits from Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Cher, Rihanna and Calvin Harris, the show concluded with the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

North of the border, people in Edinburgh enjoyed their first full Hogmanay celebrations in three years, as thousands defied the rain to enter the party in Princes Street before fireworks lit up the sky behind the city’s castle as Eighties duo The Pet Shop Boys provided the soundtrack. Brave swimmers also took to the city’s nearby beach at Queensferry. And there was dippage all around the coast, including Barry Island in Wales. Bathers dressed in fancy dress at Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, and there were some surprising outfits for the Mablethorpe Big Dip in Lincolnshire for the RBL Poppy Appeal.