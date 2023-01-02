Pet of the Week: 2023 pets – WTOP News

Meet Huggy!
Huggy came to the Humane Rescue Alliance as a very skinny stray, but he has blossomed into a happy, healthy and goofy pup in his foster home. Huggy will happily snuggle at any opportunity. He enjoys chewing on Kongs and antlers but adores his stuffed animals. He’s been known to take a few stuffed friends on his walks, especially his teddy bear. Huggy already knows “sit,” “down” and “drop it” and would love to continue learning more. He enjoys the company of other dogs and understands polite play-date behavior. He’s still mastering the art of charming cats; he’s pretty sure they could be besties, but he hasn’t met the right one just yet.
If Huggy sounds like the goofy, snuggly pup you’ve been searching for, visit www.humanerescuealliance.org to learn more.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Source link