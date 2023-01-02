Pet of the Week: 2023 pets – WTOP News

Meet Huggy!

Huggy came to the Humane Rescue Alliance as a very skinny stray, but he has blossomed into a happy, healthy and goofy pup in his foster home. Huggy will happily snuggle at any opportunity. He enjoys chewing on Kongs and antlers but adores his stuffed animals. He’s been known to take a few stuffed friends on his walks, especially his teddy bear. Huggy already knows “sit,” “down” and “drop it” and would love to continue learning more. He enjoys the company of other dogs and understands polite play-date behavior. He’s still mastering the art of charming cats; he’s pretty sure they could be besties, but he hasn’t met the right one just yet.

If Huggy sounds like the goofy, snuggly pup you’ve been searching for, visit www.humanerescuealliance.org to learn more.