Police and firefighters injured after yobs pelt fireworks





Police officers and firefighters in Germany were pelted with fireworks in multiple incidents on New Year’s Eve, with several injuries, prompting condemnation from the country’s Government. People across Germany on Saturday resumed their tradition of setting off large numbers of fireworks in public places to see in the new year.

For the last two years, sales of fireworks were banned in Germany as part of efforts to avoid overloading hospitals and discourage large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrations were accompanied by a large number of cases in which emergency officials were assailed with fireworks. In Berlin, the fire service counted at least 38 such attacks and said 15 officers were injured. Police said they had 18 injured officers.

German newspaper Deutsche Welle claimed at least 33 police and firefighters were hurt in Berlin alone. Meanwhile police in Bavaria described it as the “most intense” celebrations in recent memory. In Hamburg, officers spoke of being “aggressively approached” and “literally shot at” with the explosives. JUST IN: Putin ally turns on Russian President as he savages military