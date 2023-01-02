Prince Harry is a ‘tease’ in promo video for bombshell interview

Prince Harry will speak to journalist Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, a new show on CBS, on Sunday, January 8. The programme is set to reveal even more about Harry’s life – first as a working royal and now as himself, distanced from the Royal Family.
The American show 60 Minutes shared a short promotion clip of Harry’s interview on its Instagram account this morning.
The accompanying caption read: “@andersoncooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS.
“It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’.”
The clip shows Harry and Anderson walking along a path in a garden, as well as sitting opposite each other in a living room. It is unclear which property it is.
She continued: “Firstly, there is Harry the Prince, in full regal mode using gestures to suggest leadership and command.
“Walking with his host he has one hand in his pocket but the right hand is gesticulating as he talks.
“This trait is one politicians and world leaders use to look more powerful and more in control than the person they are with.
“If one leader walks with the other the one doing the gesticulating looks like the more dominant leader while the other is forced to listen.
“It suggests a desire to explain that is slightly superior, like a guru or coach. It is an attempt to make every word or reference important and memorable.
“It would be the equivalent to writing using lots of capitals or underlining.
“The final state here is one that suggests more vulnerability. This looks like victim Harry, making himself more submissive to his host, speaking with his left palm held upwards and then the right to suggest balance but with an air of disbelief and persuasion.
“His eyes are wide and his brows raised to add to the look of disbelief and he then performs what looks like a cynical laugh with a shrug.”
