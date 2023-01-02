Prince Harry is a ‘tease’ in promo video for bombshell interview

She continued: “Firstly, there is Harry the Prince, in full regal mode using gestures to suggest leadership and command.

“Walking with his host he has one hand in his pocket but the right hand is gesticulating as he talks.

“This trait is one politicians and world leaders use to look more powerful and more in control than the person they are with.

“If one leader walks with the other the one doing the gesticulating looks like the more dominant leader while the other is forced to listen.

