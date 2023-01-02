Prince Harry’s ‘tone changes for William’ in ‘contradictory’





Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby on ITV will air on January 8, at 9pm, just in time for the release of his memoir Spare, which is expected on bookshelves on January 10. In the 20-second promo clip for the interview released today, the Duke of Sussex once again made some explosive claims about the Royal Family.

In the clip, Harry can be heard saying: “It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting. “I want a family – not an institution. They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

Judi James, a professional body language expert spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the Prince and whether or not he is being genuine in this interview. According to the expert, Prince Harry's body language is reminiscent of another extended Royal Family member. She claimed: "When Harry says he would like to get his father back, there is a poignant reminder of Meghan Markle's father talking in public, but saying he would like to get his daughter back. "The acts and the objectives seem to be contradictory."

She commented: “As he speaks of ‘leaking and planting’ and being made out to be the ‘villains’ there are hints of anger in his delivery. “The throwaway hand, the staccato blinking and the one-shoulder-shrug of rejection make it look as though any possible negotiation might need to be on his terms.” Therefore, the body language expert suggests that Harry might not mean what he says he wants in this interview. When Prince Harry ends the promo clip stating he would like to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William, Judi argues that his tone changed when he spoke about each of them.