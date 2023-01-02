Putin ally turns on Russian President as he savages military

Ukrainians rang in the new year on Sunday night to the sound of air raid sirens in Kyiv as Russia continued its attack. According to Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba, a renewed missile and drone attack began as the new year was rang in.

The attack from Russia was aiming at critical infrastructure after numerous attacks have left cities in Ukraine without power.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have been a tactic used for a number of months now to ‘freeze out’ the Ukrainians during the winter months.

A warning on Telegram was issued just after 01:00am local time (23:00 GMT) on Monday announcing: “Air attack on Kyiv…Air alert is on in the capital.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

/news/world/1715913/Ukraine-Russia-conflict-drone-attack-bombs-kyiv-ont