Samsung’s latest gaming monitors include an 8K, 57-inch

Samsung is pushing further into the realm of humongous monitors with the next-gen, 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9. Some may find this model a bit more palatable than the 55-inch Odyssey Ark Samsung released last year, as it’s an ultrawide with a ratio of 32:9 (the Ark is a 16:9 display). Sure, you might need to turn your head to fully take in Zeta Halo while playing Halo Infinite or see all the apps you have open, but it might feel more immersive and be more comfortable to use as an up-close monitor than the Odyssey Ark. Just don’t expect to use the Neo G9 in a vertical orientation.

The latest Neo G9, which Samsung started teasing in November, has an 8K display with a resolution of 7,860 x 2,160 pixels. Samsung claims it’s the first dual UHD mini-LED monitor. It has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR 1000 support, along with a matte display to absorb light and minimize glare. The Neo G9 may be a viable option for high-performance gaming, given its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. In addition, Samsung says it’s the first gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity as well. The company will reveal more details later, including the all-important price.

Samsung has other displays to talk about at CES this year, including its first curved OLED gaming monitors. It announced the Odyssey G8 OLED at IFA last year. The 34-inch, 21:9 display has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and a 175Hz refresh rate. Samsung has already started selling it in some markets and says it will be available in the US very soon.

Samsung

The company has now revealed a 49-inch curved OLED gaming monitor, with many of the same features as the Odyssey G8. Both have a 1ms response time, a 3.6mm thick design, and a screen curvature of 1800R, along with adaptive sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to minimize screen tearing. They each have a Neo Quantum Processor that Samsung claims can deliver “brighter whites, deeper blacks, and near-infinite color contrast,” as well as HDR True Black 400. In terms of ports, you’ll find Mini-DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C, with the latter offering up to 65W charging. Both monitors include the Samsung Gaming Hub with access to cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

The Samsung Odyssey G95SC, however, is said to be the planet’s first OLED gaming monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and a Dual Quad-HD display with a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440.

Samsung

Elsewhere, there’s a new version of the Smart Monitor with support for video streaming and cloud gaming services, as well as Microsoft 365 apps and a SmartThings hub. The Smart Monitor M80C is a 32-inch 4K, 16:9 display with a detachable SlimFit Camera.

What’s new in the latest model is a personalization feature named My Contents. This will show the weather, photos, schedules and more on the ambient display. The personalized content will only be shown when a connected device is within Bluetooth range.

Samsung also announced its first 5K monitor, which is geared toward creatives. The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880, a wide color gamut of 99 percent DCI-P3 and HDR 600 support. The idea is to provide users with detailed, clear and clean images. In addition, there’s a matte display, detachable 4K camera and HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C ports. You’ll be able to calibrate the ViewFinity S9 with the help of the SmartThingsApp and a smartphone camera.