Stacey Solomon ‘confuses’ fans by unveiling pregnancy at eight

Stacey Solomon, 33, shocked fans last week when she confirmed that she is expecting her fifth child with her husband Joe Swash, 40. She surprised everyone even more when she confirmed that she is already eight months along and will be welcoming her “new pickle” in the coming weeks.
During an Instagram Q&A, one fan quizzed: “I’m so confused how you didn’t know for eight months?! Your bump isn’t exactly small?!”
Stacey then clarified: “We didn’t just find out at eight months [for god’s sake].
“We found out, then wanted that first few months you usually would wait to have it to ourselves, and now here we are.”
Nonetheless, she did say that she found out “past the point” that people would usually reveal the news to others.
Another fan asked whether Stacey and Joe had any names in mind, but Stacey confessed that she has none whatsoever.
She joked: “We’ve had so many kids we have ran out of names.”
Stacey went on that Joe likes “old fashioned” names such as Betty or Arthur, whereas she is fond of “floral or Hebrew” names.
Another follower asked if she will be having another home birth this time around after welcoming one-year-old Rose in Pickle Cottage.
Luisa Zissman wrote: “Omg how did you not know with a bump that big!! I’ve got the fear – esp after a girl who works for me just dropped an 8lb baby not knowing she was pregnant. Congrats.” (sic)
And Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague exclaimed: “OMG OMG !!!!!! How amazing !!!!” (sic)
