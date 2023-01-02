Struggling to follow a conversation is an early sign of dementia

“It is important to understand that people living with dementia do not always have the same symptoms.”

What should you do if you notice these symptoms?

Dr Beanland advised: “If someone you know is having problems with their memory, talking about it can help them get support.

“Some people are putting off a diagnosis because they think memory loss is a normal part of ageing, they don’t recognise the signs, or are just too afraid to visit their GP.

“Diagnosis can be daunting but it’s better to know.

