Supercharged Android upgrade is coming to millions of phones this

Apple may currently rule the roost when it comes to sheer smartphone power but Android will fight back this year. US technology giant Qualcomm is hoping that its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor can take on the might of the iPhone’s A16 Bionic processor that currently leads the speed league.

The Gen 2 was revealed late last year during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii and, on paper, it certainly appears impressive with the new chip offering more power, improved gaming, tighter security and better efficiency which should mean longer battery life.

Future Android phones that feature this chip could see gains of around 25 percent over last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is a pretty mighty boost. The update brings improved Artificial Intelligence to devices which will make tasks such as facial recognition feel a lot smoother.

Budding photographers will see their images get a boost thanks to the Gen 2’s ability to tweak the camera settings in real-time to help snap perfect photos.

Other features enabled by this chip include blisteringly quick downloads thanks to more powerful 5G and access to new Wi-Fi 7 technology plus there’s better audio for those who love their wireless earbuds.

Qualcomm also revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will be the firm’s first to support ray tracing. Ray tracing is a graphics rendering process which has been a huge selling point of the latest generation of consoles and high-end PCs. Once released it could make the next generation of Android phones the go-to choice for gamers.