Categories
Business

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Is One of Kesha’s ‘Personal Musical

Kesha speaks onstage at the Discovery+ 'Conjuring Kesha' panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego

Kesha featured other artists on her 2020 release “Resentment.” That includes one of the Beach Boys’ songwriters, Brian Wilson. Here’s what the “Praying” singer said about this collaboration — and why Wilson is one of her “personal musical heroes.” 

Kesha released her song ‘Resentment’ in 2020

Kesha speaks onstage at the Discovery+ 'Conjuring Kesha' panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego
Kesha speaks onstage at the Discovery+ ‘Conjuring Kesha’ panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego | Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Kesha illustrated much of her personal journey through songs like “Praying” and “Cowboy Blues.” For High Road, this artist released the song “Resentment,” sharing more of the meaning behind this track.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.