The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Is One of Kesha’s ‘Personal Musical

Kesha featured other artists on her 2020 release “Resentment.” That includes one of the Beach Boys’ songwriters, Brian Wilson. Here’s what the “Praying” singer said about this collaboration — and why Wilson is one of her “personal musical heroes.”

Kesha released her song ‘Resentment’ in 2020

Kesha speaks onstage at the Discovery+ ‘Conjuring Kesha’ panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego | Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Kesha illustrated much of her personal journey through songs like “Praying” and “Cowboy Blues.” For High Road, this artist released the song “Resentment,” sharing more of the meaning behind this track.

“Resentment is such a powerful and destructive emotion and in my experience is more complex than hate or anger,” Kesha said in a statement, according to Pitchfork. On this track, the narrator sings about a toxic relationship and the emotions attached to this person.

“I feel loved, darling, I feel used,” the first verse states. “Nobody makes me feel the way that you do / And sometimes I, sometimes I, sometimes I just can’t stand it / Isn’t that just the thing about us? I’m still thinking you could be the one / But you’re always, you’re always, you’re always taking me for granted.”

Since its Spotify debut, this track has earned over 14 million plays. The streaming platform credits Kesha Sebert as a co-writer on the track, with several musicians listed as featured vocalists. That includes one member of the Beach Boys — Brian Wilson.

Kesha calls Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys one of her ‘personal musical heroes’

As a founding member of the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson acted as a vocalist, songwriter, and the primary arranger for the surf rock group. He was even inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his original works.

“Brian Wilson is one of my personal musical heroes, so when he said he would collaborate with me on the recording…,” Kesha said during the same Pitchfork statement, “that moment was one of the most exciting in my career.”

Although the original lineup of the Beach Boys has dissipated, Brian Wilson continues to perform live music. He recently appeared on tour with the Beach Boys’ Al Jardine and the band Chicago.

“Then add in Sturgill who I respect and admire so much, as well as my close friend the insanely talented songwriter Wrabel, and this record felt more like a dream than just another song to me,” she added.

Kesha often mentions her support and admiration for other artists. That includes the Beatles and their song “Yellow Submarine.”

Has Kesha collaborated with other artists?

On the same album, Kesha released “Raising Hell” — a song featuring Big Freedia. Of course, the artist appeared on the 3OH!3 original, “My First Kiss,” one of the first songs that propelled Kesha into stardom (along with “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R.”)

One of her latest projects was “Drop Dead,” created with grandson and Travis Barker. Now, music by Kesha is available on most major streaming platforms.