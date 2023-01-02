The Last Laugh: Today is my birthday! Here’s what I want . . .

Today is my 59th birthday! On my Facebook timeline I have posted my official birthday wishing guidelines as I do every year that govern exactly how to go about helping me celebrate the day I got a belly button. They include asking well-wishers posting a greeting to also Google up JPEGs or GIFs of things that I am into including but not limited to the Raiders, the Lakers, The Beatles, Scrabble, hard rock music, Bright Line Eating, old school funk, “Star Wars” or “Star Trek,” plant-based eating, geeky ’70s pop culture stuff (TV shows, music and movies etc.).

I don’t need anything, but there are some things I want. Here is a partial list:

I want a local lawyer to represent me in my lawsuit against filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. You see, the maker of such films as “Pulp Fiction,” “Kill Bill” and “The Hateful Eight” popularized presenting his stories in non-linear style. My lawsuit contends that he stole that from me. For years now when I settle in to watch a movie at night I will fall asleep no matter how much I love the movie or want to see it. So what happens is I watch the beginning, wake up and watch the end and then rewind it and watch the middle to see what I missed. Tarantino shall pay.

I want smaller versions of those jumbo floating balloons they have in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade to be used in our Fairfield 4th of July parade. While having ones of popular cartoon characters like SpongeBob, Snoopy, Mickey Mouse and Miley Cyrus is cool, there could also be local ones like Mr. Jelly Belly and the Waving Chief Solano statue. It would have its own category in the parade competition and extra points would awarded for handlers of the balloons who successfully and easily navigate their creations under the downtown Fairfield sign limbo style.

I want more folks to watch “Stutz,” the Netflix documentary that actor Jonah Hill made about his therapist, Phil Stutz. It is raw, hard to watch in some parts and can be transformative. The concepts that he discusses and techniques he uses are similar to the inner work that we do in Bright Line Eating. People are always giving me and my wife compliments on our weight loss, and we appreciate that immensely, but what is of infinite more significance are the things that they can’t see. Confidence. Belonging. Connectedness. The willingness to work through pain to get to the growth on the other side. “Stutz” covers a lot of that ground in an unflinching way and even manages to add some much-needed humor along the way.

I want someone to explain to me how in the world I can possibly have dandruff on my eyebrows.

I want to know what in the world someone was thinking when they started making these Zuru Toy Mini Brands. They are miniature versions of classic toys from major manufacturers like Hasbro and others. I came across a package of them containing a tiny Dora the Explorer, a super ball and even one of those watercolor paint sets. Call me crazy, but I remember when these kinds of toys were the exact thing you didn’t want to give to kids because they were choking hazards. The only way these could be worse is if they were flavored. What’s next? Fisher-Price chain saws?

I want a new drug. I want to know what love is, I want you to show me. I want you to want me, I need you to need me, I’d love you to love me, I’m begging you to beg me. I want candy. I want you back. I want to break free. I want to hold your hand. I want you (she’s so heavy). I want to take you higher. I want it it all.

I want one of those cool hydraulic stand-up desks that the librarians have at the Fairfield Civic Center Library in the back where the microfilm machines (that I frequent) are located. Everyone knows that sitting is the new smoking, so it would be awesome to be able to do research and not shorten my life doing it. The cost for the table can come from the savings the library will make on power since they recently installed solar canopies. Some tall swivel chairs with cup holders would be cool too. Leather. Heated. Have I gone too far?

I wanted to include “I Want Your Sex” by George Michael in the list of “I want” song titles earlier, but it came across as too creepy.

I want football 101 classes for Raider fans who hate quarterback Derek Carr. I mean, I have heard so many say how he lost us games or that he has only one playoff appearance in his career. Uh, he doesn’t play defense. Neither do the rest of the Raiders, whose defensive ranking has never been higher than 20th in the league since Carr has been on the team. Does he have bad games? Absolutely. So did many quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame. But he ain’t the main problem. There are too many to list, but I well remember watching a string of horrible Raider quarterbacks whose faces all now morph together in my memory as one big mess of mediocrity. I really don’t even need to say anything, Carr’s numbers speak for themselves – the guy has busted nearly every Raiders quarterback record.

I want suggestions on spicing up me and my wife Beth’s weekly date night. Every Friday (well, when she isn’t recovering from a hip replacement) we go to Winco in Vacaville. I know, I know, I am a hopeless romantic. So our usual groove is to hit the produce first, then the little section with soy products, fresh mushrooms and other delectables before getting our bulk items, some canned goods and then frozen stuff. Would it be too much excitement to just start with the bulk foods? I like to live on the wild side but don’t want to overdo it.

I want a mobile John Travolta “Boy in the Plastic Bubble” rig that I can use when going anywhere until flu season is over.

I want people to donate to my Facebook birthday fundraiser for the Armijo Band Boosters Inc. I was not a band geek in high school, but I know the scientifically proven benefits of music education and want to help facilitate that for some young folks. Anything you can donate is appreciated! Here is the link: https://bit.ly/BandFR.

Thanks everyone and happy new year!

Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California” and “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California.”

Related