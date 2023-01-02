The Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Otter’s identity

Following his appearance, Chris took to his Twitter account and ripped into his own fake Scottish accent.

He joked: “They have just asked me for the MBE back after that singing in a Scottish accent,” alongside laughing in emojis.

After being booted out of The Masked Singer on Sunday, Chris said he kept his role in the show a secret to surprise his family, adding: “I can’t wait to see their reactions.

“My grandkids, we’ll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around.”

