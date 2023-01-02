The Most Perfect Movies to Watch When You Want to Shut Off Your

It is safe to say that movies are one of society’s greatest allies. Whether we like it or not, they are present in every stage of our lives, running through us and, to a greater or lesser extent, shaping us as people. Over the years, thanks to the magic of cinema, iconic figures have emerged, as well as popular quotes to live by that are endlessly used and millions of elements that are part of the popular culture and permeate our lives. There is a constant feedback between reality and fiction that grows stronger every year and keeps striking us.





Another certainty is that, regardless of the genre in question, the vast majority of people love movies. At some point in our lives, we have all experienced the thrill of sitting down in the theater to finally watch that movie we’ve been waiting months for, or the disappointment whenever that long-awaited premiere didn’t live up to our expectations. Movies keep us company on our best days, and also on those that are not so great. Sometimes our routine can be exhausting, so at the end of the day, all we want to do is make ourselves comfortable, have a snack or our favorite drink, and simply turn off our brains. In those cases, movies are also there for us, offering hundreds of ideal choices to enjoy without having to think too much. The possibilities are endless, and certainly vary depending on the personal taste of each viewer. Here are 10 movies that are perfect for this kind of situations.

10/10 Avatar

20th Century Fox

2009’s Avatar is an excellent choice to get lost for a while in a world that is totally different from our own. Directed, written, and co-produced by James Cameron, together with Jon Landau, this movie introduces Pandora, an exomoon inhabited by a humanoid species called Na’vi that houses a key mineral to end the Earth’s energy crisis. Therefore, humans set out on a mission to colonize the place using advanced technology, but things will not be as easy as they think. This production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. What’s more, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is currently playing in theaters, and, per EW, is the first number-one movie of 2023.

Sony Pictures Releasing

In 50 First Dates, Adam Sandler is Henry, a womanizing marine biologist who is not interested in committing to anyone. That all changes when he meets Lucy (Drew Barrymore), who seems to be the girl of his dreams. However, there is a problem: she wakes up every morning with no memory of the previous day, so Henry must work hard to win her heart one day at a time. This 2004 film was directed by Peter Segal and, besides Sandler and Barrymore, features performances by Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Blake Clark, and Dan Aykroyd.

8/10 Predator

20th Century Fox

This 1987 film was directed by John McTiernan, and kick-started a franchise that now consists of three sequels and a prequel, crossover series, video games, and several other productions. Predator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, the leader of an elite force that takes on a mission to free hostages from a guerrilla group in a Central American jungle. In the midst of their mission, they encounter a creature far more dangerous than they imagine. Joining Schwarzenegger in the cast are Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo, Bill Duke, Richard Chaves, and Jesse Ventura, among others.

7/10 Ocean’s 8

Warner Bros.

Following the smash hit that was Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, Ocean’s 8 hit theaters in 2018, featuring more high-stakes adventures and millionaire heists, but, for the first time, the masterminds of the scam are all women. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter star in this Gary Ross film as a troupe of con artists led by Debbie Ocean (Bullock), who undertake the mission of executing a grand heist during the annual Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

6/10 Mamma Mia!

Universal Pictures

For those who like musical movies, or ABBA music, Mamma Mia! is the perfect movie for those moments when you just want to turn off your brain. This 2008 production directed by Phyllida Lloyd follows Sophie, a bride-to-be who does not know who her father is. Just days before the ceremony, she decides to invite three of her mother’s former lovers most likely to be her father to the Greek island where the wedding will take place, unbeknownst to her mother, to finally solve the mystery. Starring in Mamma Mia! are Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, and Dominic Cooper.

5/10 Die Hard

20th Century Fox

One year after Predator‘s premiere, John McTiernan helmed another blockbuster that also kicked off a hugely popular action franchise: Die Hard. Based on Roderick Thorp’s novel Nothing Lasts Forever, this 1988 production follows John McClane, a police detective visiting his estranged wife in Los Angeles in hopes of patching things up. While attending a party thrown by her employer, a terrorist group takes over the building, and John sets out on a mission to defeat them and rescue all the hostages. Bruce Willis stars in this film alongside Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia.

4/10 Wedding Crashers

New Line Cinema

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star in this 2005 production that was a bit slow to break out, but eventually became a smash hit. Wedding Crashers is a David Dobkin film and follows John and Jeremy, two divorce mediators who love to crash weddings for food, drinks, and women. However, their plans suddenly change when something unexpected but inevitable happens: one of them falls in love. Joining Wilson and Vaughn in the cast are Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour.

3/10 Night at the Museum

20th Century Fox

Larry is a divorced father who, after losing several jobs, is hired at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History as a night guard. But this job, which at first seemed boring, turns out to be quite the opposite: at night, all the exhibits of the place come to life. Ben Stiller stars in this 2006 production alongside stars such as Carla Gugino, Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney, Bill Cobbs, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, and Rami Malek, among many others. Night at the Museum‘s popularity spawned two sequels, in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

2/10 Shrek

Dreamworks

If there’s one animated movie that can turn your brain off and also lift your spirit, it’s definitely Shrek. This 2001 production is inspired by William Steig’s book and follows Shrek, a bitter ogre who lives apart from society. Then one day, his lonely swamp is overrun by fairy tale creatures that Lord Farquaad evicted from the kingdom, and in order to reclaim his quiet land, the ogre must venture out and rescue Princess Fiona, Farquaad’s bride-to-be. This film was the feature directorial debut of Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, and the voice cast consisted of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow, among other actors.

1/10 Back to the Future

Universal Pictures

Wrapping up this list is Back to the Future, one of cinema’s greatest classics and a perfect choice to jump into a mind-blowing story without thinking too much. This 1985 production starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd follows Marty McFly, a teenager who accidentally travels back in time using a DeLorean automobile built by his scientist friend Doc Brown. Once in 1955, mishaps continue: Marty unwittingly prevents his parents from ever meeting one another, so he has to figure out something fast if he wants to remain alive and return to his own time. This film, now considered one of the best movies in the history of cinema, did not have such a promising beginning: Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s script was rejected by over 40 studios, per Screen Rant, until it finally caught the attention of Universal Pictures. The rest is history.