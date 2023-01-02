Three dead after huge fire at hotel sparks evacuation





Three people and a dog have died in an early morning fire at a hotel in Scotland. Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews and nine fire trucks were called to the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, at around 5am today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three people and a dog died in the blaze. Police confirmed that guests had been evacuated from the hotel when the fire broke out. There has been a shutdown of the city centre with a number of roads cordoned off. Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5.10am on Monday, 2 January, 2023, police were called to a report of a fire at the New County Hotel, County Place, Perth. Emergency services are at the scene.

“A number of guests have been evacuated from the hotel. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth. “Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am on Monday January 2.” A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson “We received a call from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the New County Hotel in Fife at 5.05am.

“We responded with 21 resources including our Special Operation Resource Team, with our first resource on scene at 5.12am.” Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed. The local authority announced the road closures on Twitter, saying they were “due to an ongoing incident”. It added: “Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes. Please avoid the area if you can.”