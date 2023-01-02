Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy given ‘very clear’ £70m transfer

Conte was heavily backed in the previous summer transfer window as the club spent around £150m on Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence. But his latest comments suggest the Tottenham boss would rather £150m be spent on two players as opposed to spreading the money around.

Tanguy Ndombele remains the club’s record signing but that move has seemingly scarred the club in the transfer market. The money is clearly there, but the biggest test for Levy going forward and keeping Conte happy will be trying to convince the best players in the world to join Tottenham.

Conte’s future at Spurs remains a doubt too with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The January window may prove crucial to determining whether Conte feels the club are matching his ambitions in battling for a title in the future.