TV Licence: Households can claim £159 refund on their BBC bill

In the UK, a television licence is required to watch programming as it is being broadcast or to stream live content. As it stands, the cost of a television licence per household comes to £159 which covers all devices.

While a TV licence is only necessary for those who watch live TV and/or BBC iPlayer, it could mean the thousands who don’t could cut costs by cancelling or requesting a refund if they’ve already paid the fee.

Households can also apply for a refund if their licence fee has expired less than two years ago.

Britons who are eligible for the blind discount on their TV licence or who are aged over 75 can claim a refund at any given time.

Pension Credit claimants who are over 75 do not need to pay the licence fee while blind people get 50 percent off their bill.

