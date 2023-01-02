TV Licence: Households can claim £159 refund on their BBC bill

In the UK, a television licence is required to watch programming as it is being broadcast or to stream live content. As it stands, the cost of a television licence per household comes to £159 which covers all devices.
While a TV licence is only necessary for those who watch live TV and/or BBC iPlayer, it could mean the thousands who don’t could cut costs by cancelling or requesting a refund if they’ve already paid the fee.
Households can also apply for a refund if their licence fee has expired less than two years ago.
Britons who are eligible for the blind discount on their TV licence or who are aged over 75 can claim a refund at any given time.
Pension Credit claimants who are over 75 do not need to pay the licence fee while blind people get 50 percent off their bill.
Britons looking to apply for a refund do not need to work out how much they will get back from TV Licensing as this will be done for them.
TV Licensing bases its refund calculations on when someone’s licence was issued, its expiry date, and when the household can show they no longer needed it.
To qualify for this refund, those looking for their £159 will need to go through a refund application process.
This will include applicants showing qualifying evidence to support their TV licence refund request.
The £159 refund will then be paid directly to recipients by either a cheque or by BACS transfer directly into their bank account.
Those looking for more information on when their television licence expires can sign into their account.
To do this, households must log in using their licence number, the name on the licence and postcode.
On the website, advice is offered on how the refund process works.
