Two helicopters collide mid-air in fatal crash over Sea World





Four people have died after two helicopters collided over an Australian tourist hotspot. A further three are critically injured and five suffered minor injuries in the incident near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach in Queensland.

One helicopter was left upside down on the northern beach on the Gold Coast, which is a popular tourist destination. Debris was strewn across an area police described as difficult to access. The four dead and three most seriously injured people, who were taken to hospital, were all passengers in the crashed helicopter. The second helicopter landed safely on a sandbank but lost its windscreen in the incident. Five of the six people in this aircraft suffered minor injuries and are also receiving medical assistance.

Queensland Police Acting Inspector Gary Worrell said one helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided. He said: “One airframe had the windscreen removed and it has landed safely on the island, the other airframe had crashed and it was upside down. “Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down. (People on) jet skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people.” Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier that 13 people were being assessed for injuries.

Sea World Helicopters, a separate company from the theme park, expressed its condolences and said it was cooperating with the authorities handling the crash investigation. A statement said: “We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased.” The company did not confirm if it operated one or both helicopters involved in the crash, saying in the statement it would not comment further because of the investigation. A witness named John told Melbourne radio station 3AW that visitors at Sea World heard the collision. He said: “There was a massive, massive bang. It was just huge. I’m not sure if it was the propellers or whatever hitting against each other.”