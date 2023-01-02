Warning issued to drivers over Clean Air Zones that could charge





New Clean Air Zones came into place last year in several cities and towns across the UK. And now, bad credit car finance provider, Go Car Credit, has revealed that motorists could get caught out and punished with hefty fines by driving through Clean Air Zones.

A lorry could be charged a total of £300 per day if all four Clean Air Zones (CAZs) are entered between Bradford, Birmingham, Bristol and Bath in a single day. A vehicle is considered non-compliant if they fail to meet the following minimum emission standards: Euro VI (diesel) – lorries or buses

Euro 6 (diesel) and Euro 4 (petrol) – vans, minibuses, taxis, private hire vehicles, cars

Euro 3 – motorcycles