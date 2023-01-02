World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith







Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith are favourites to make it through to the World Darts Championship final on Tuesday

Three-time World Champion Van Gerwen stormed through to the semi-finals with a straight-sets demolition of Chris Dobey in a quick-fire tussle which lasted just over 33 minutes of play, averaging 102, landing five 180s and relinquishing just three legs en route to a crushing 5-0 win.

Belgian No 1 Van den Bergh moved through to the semi-finals for the first time in his career, running out a 5-3 winner in a test of endurance against Jonny Clayton.

Monday, January 2 – Semi-Finals (1930 GMT) Gabriel Clemens vs Michael Smith Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen will continue his bid for a fourth World crown against Van den Bergh, who is aiming to become the first Belgian player to lift the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy.

“If Michael van Gerwen turns up, he is going to win the game, but you need to make sure your preparation is right, your focus is good,” said the Dutchman.

“You need to believe in your own opportunities and your own ability, and that’s what I do.

“I have learnt from my defeats in the last few years and I’ve come back stronger. I feel comfortable, my belief is back and I’m looking forward to the semi-finals.”

Van den Bergh says he is ready to take his chance, but faces a difficult task against an opponent he recently faced at the World Matchplay, losing 17-14 in the semi-finals.

“I’m really happy to have reached the semi-finals. It’s special to pull through. They always say third time [to reach the semi-finals] is the right time and today it happened,” said dancing Van den Bergh.

“I am always dreaming. They call me the DreamMaker – I’m not afraid. I haven’t shown my best yet but I do feel as though I am stepping up. My finishing touch has got to be on point but my game, my focus, my belief, to reality.”

He continued: “I know I can step up and hit 12-dart legs or lower and I really want to make history by hitting two nine-darters at the world championship.

“If Dimitri rocks up the way he can, then everybody has to fear me. I’m working hard, I’m practising hard and I’m just two games away from making my dreams come true. I really hope it keeps going the way it’s going – my way!

“I know there’s still a few levels to go but the main thing is I don’t want to be finished in the next round.

“I’ve had the semi-finals at the Matchplay and quarter-finals at the World Grand Prix so I’m slowly improving. But I didn’t even qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts and a couple of months later I’m in the semi-finals of the worlds. There are positives and I like to focus on positives.”

German trailblazer Gabriel Clemens goes up against fourth seed Michael Smith in the first semi-final of the night at Alexandra Palace.

Grand Slam champion Smith moved to within a win of his third world championship final in five years with a hard-fought 5-3 defeat of Stephen Bunting, while Clemens continued his history-making run with a sensational 5-1 demolition of world No 1 Gerwyn Price.

The 39-year-old, who was supported by a 600-strong contingent from Germany, said: “I made a really good game and I have no words for that, but I’m really happy. I think what’s happening is good for darts in Germany.

“Michael Smith is the Grand Slam champion and he’s one of the favourites in the tournament and one of the best players in the world. I have my chances and I will make a good game. I think I can beat everybody here.”

Smith said: “I think this whole tournament I’ve been ugly and winning ugly apart from the Joe Cullen but I’m in the semi-finals and I’m still playing for the world championship.

“I’m in my third semis at the Worlds. I’ve not won yet but the first two I’ve made the final.

“It’s business head on and knowing how I’ve played the last 12 months I could lift the title. But it’s also about doing it when I need to do it as well.”

