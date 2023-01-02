Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 recap: Will Jamie kill Beth? 

Paramount’s hit western drama Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season, and there are some rising tensions between the beloved Dutton family residing at Yellowstone Ranch. Episode eight served as the mid-season finale with six more episodes still left to air.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, and many others in crucial supporting roles.

Season 1 of the series aired in 2018 and introduced us to the Duttons, a wealthy family who have owned the largest ranch in the state of Montana for over a hundred years. The show aired season 5 episode 8 on January 1, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Yellowstone

Jimmy finally returns on Yellowstone season 5 episode 8

The last episode started with young Rip pledging allegiance to the Duttons and making his first killing for the powerful ranch-owning family. A young John Dutton discussed the branding ritual with Young Rip and sees the troubled youngster finally having a place to call home after years of agony and loneliness.

Jimmy Hurdstrom is back and even though he has become tougher since joining the 6666 ranch, Emily sure knows how to pull this young cowboy’s strings. Viewers were glad to see some progress in Jimmy’s personal life. As for Emily, managing time between giving horses sonograms and roping them isn’t mere child’s play. Jimmy x Emily could turn out to be the most wholesome relationship in the show.

Speaking of relationships, John Dutton went directly to Monica to see if his son Kayce could run the farm. He then hugged his son, telling him that he loves him.

The episode also saw Teeter confessing her love for Colby.

Meanwhile, Jaime’s story is seemingly taking a dark turn. The two Dutton men battle at a press conference, following which Jaime leaves on a high note. It also looks like the unpredictable Beth hates Summer now. It’s impossible to predict what Beth has planned for Jaime.

Beth shows up at Jaime’s place in the middle of the night and strikes her brother on the head with a rock after realizing that Train Station is a murder pit and not an actual train station. The siblings then share some very harsh words and end up throwing hands.

While Jaime and Beth clearly haven’t gotten along in five whole seasons, it looks like only one Dutton will survive by the time the show ends.

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the story of the Dutton family, who live on the largest ranch in Montana, called Yellowstone. The stern and wise John Dutton III is the head of the family and is constantly at war with a large cattle ranch, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and land developers. The show has two spinoffs, titled 1883 and 1923.

As per IMDB, the official synopsis for the show reads:

“A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.”

The series is helmed by Taylor Sheridan.



