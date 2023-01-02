“You’re Just Asking For Trouble With This Tweet” – Fans Aren’t

In the world of first-person shooters, arguably the most popular and influential series is Call of Duty. The franchise has been dominating the market for almost two decades. A new game in the series gets released almost every year. Even with such abundance, the franchise has been very successful in maintaining its relevance among consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty is massively popular. Numerous players log in each day. The popularity and influence of the series have resulted in an in-depth culture around the game and its players. The fans and players of the CoD community may be very loyal, but there are times when they can become very ‘hard to deal with’.

Call of Duty enrages the fans with a sarcastic tweet

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The devs and players of CoD have a mixed relationship with each other. The team tries its best to make itself as open as it can to its fans. But sometimes its action gets some unexpected reactions from the fans. Which in turn spirals into a storm of harsh words and unnecessary criticisms.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Features a Mode That Actually Makes You Feel Like

a Real Team Player

On the first day of the New Year, the official Twitter account of Call of Duty shared a witty tweet to celebrate a new beginning. To mark a fresh new start, many take their ‘New year’s resolutions’ on the first day of January. The CoD team also participated in this tradition with a fun twist, but unfortunately, the fun backfired.

They tweeted:-

This tweet somehow managed to offend the fans as they believed this was a jab at them. The fans retorted with their own jabs toward the team. One user replied to the Tweet, “LMAO you’re just asking for trouble with this tweet.” while another turned the tables by presenting a list, which according to him should have their actual resolution:-

More fan’s reactions…

They filled the comment section with hilarious and sometimes a little problematic comments. Bashing the team from every possible angle for making an attempt like this. Some of the relevant reactions were: –

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time

What do you think about this resolution? Do you think the team went too far? Let us know in the comments below!