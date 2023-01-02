“You’re Just Asking For Trouble With This Tweet” – Fans Aren’t

In the world of first-person shooters, arguably the most popular and influential series is Call of Duty. The franchise has been dominating the market for almost two decades. A new game in the series gets released almost every year. Even with such abundance, the franchise has been very successful in maintaining its relevance among consumers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Call of Duty is massively popular. Numerous players log in each day. The popularity and influence of the series have resulted in an in-depth culture around the game and its players. The fans and players of the CoD community may be very loyal, but there are times when they can become very ‘hard to deal with’.
Call of Duty enrages the fans with a sarcastic tweet
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The devs and players of CoD have a mixed relationship with each other. The team tries its best to make itself as open as it can to its fans. But sometimes its action gets some unexpected reactions from the fans. Which in turn spirals into a storm of harsh words and unnecessary criticisms.
DIVE DEEPER
On the first day of the New Year, the official Twitter account of Call of Duty shared a witty tweet to celebrate a new beginning. To mark a fresh new start, many take their ‘New year’s resolutions’ on the first day of January. The CoD team also participated in this tradition with a fun twist, but unfortunately, the fun backfired.
They tweeted:-
New Year’s Resolution Call of Duty Edition 🎮
We’ll start:
✓ Stop reloading after every kill
✓ Mute our mic when chewing
✓ Stop saying “They’re one shot”
✓ Actually play the objective
Your turn 👇
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 1, 2023
This tweet somehow managed to offend the fans as they believed this was a jab at them. The fans retorted with their own jabs toward the team. One user replied to the Tweet, “LMAO you’re just asking for trouble with this tweet.” while another turned the tables by presenting a list, which according to him should have their actual resolution:-
✓ Start communicating
✓ Stop being arrogant and listen to fans
✓ Lessen the SBMM
— Raptor-1 (@ExfilReady) January 1, 2023
More fan’s reactions…
They filled the comment section with hilarious and sometimes a little problematic comments. Bashing the team from every possible angle for making an attempt like this. Some of the relevant reactions were: –
✓ Stop releasing half finished games
— Vove Wavys (@WavysTV) January 1, 2023
✓ Stop playing game until new original maps are added to multiplayer.
— Gaurav (@PhotoModeGamer) January 1, 2023
I’ll add a few more to your list
✔️ Add reload canceling (aka Y + Ying)
✔️ Add, the proper, Hardcore mode
✔️ Revamp the perk system
✔️ Revamp the UI
✔️ Nerf flash bangs
✔️ Stop making unnecessary/wanted/warrented changes to the franchise
— Rage (@xGod_of_Ragex) January 1, 2023
✓ Never listen to feedback
✓ be arogant and ignore fanbase
✓ make the game as slow as possible
✓ decrease the skill gap as much as possible
— Misiael (@Misiael8) January 1, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
I have some better resolutions for you. Fix your game. Stop listening to streamers and listen to the community. Get rid of SBMM in MP. Give us ranked play in both MP and WZ. Oh and give us the things you promised and we paid for. Happy new year.
— Tomahawk Tater (@TomahawkTater) January 1, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time
What do you think about this resolution? Do you think the team went too far? Let us know in the comments below!