Zionverse, the first of its kind Indian Metaverse brings its

With the onset of 2023, Zionvers, the first of its kind Indian Metaverse under Totality Corp, is all geared up to make resolutions and fulfil the old ones.

Zionverse, one of India’s leading gaming ecosystems under Totality Corp, is all set to start the new year right. Post the launch and the catapulting craze around Lakshmi NFT, as promised to its loyal community members, the company is now coming up with an exclusive launch of the freshest 3D obstacle course game, Vijayi Dash. Of its many ventures and products that have come up, the Lakshmi NFT drop was the most auspicious, owing to its deity.

Vijayi Dash is a casual 3D obstacle course game inspired by Indian culture and specifically designed for our community. The event that’s set to garner the attention of all Web3 enthusiasts is the 7-day extravaganza curated for Lakshmi NFT holders, scheduled to commence from January 05, 2023, at 6 PM IST and will go on till January 12, 2023, 6 PM IST.

This event is a 7-day long marathon to reach the top of the leaderboard and win awards up to 950 USDC! To participate in the exuberant celebration, players must own at least one Lakshmi NFT linked to their Zionverse account through a Metamask wallet if purchased from a secondary market or unstaked. Players must also have an Android device to access the Zionverse app and the Vijayidash game.

Exclusive 3D obstacle course game Vijayi Dash by Zionverse