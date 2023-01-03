Categories
Alex Jones shakes head in disbelief at ‘ridiculous’ UK childcare

“Jane on Twitter says, ‘Thank you so much for highlighting the pressure on working parents and the costs,” the presenter told Katie and Adam as she read from her tablet.

“‘Our childcare is double the cost of our mortgage,” she added, eliciting gasps from her guests on the green sofa. 

“Thank you Jane for getting in touch,” Alex continued, before shaking her head in disbelief and adding: “It’s ridiculous.”

Alex shares three children with her husband Charlie Thompson: Teddy, five, Kit, three and daughter Annie, one.



