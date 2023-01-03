Apple’s market cap falls under $2 trillion as sell-off continues

Tim Cook walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Apple shares fell more than 3% trading on Tuesday, giving the iPhone maker a market capitalization under $2 trillion for the first time since May.

Apple fell $3.74% to a price of $130.20 per share, a 52-week low, giving the company a valuation of $1.99 trillion at market close on Tuesday.

Apple first hit a $2 trillion valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted its sales of computers and phones for remote work and school. It briefly hit a market value over $3 trillion during trading in January 2022.