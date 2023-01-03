As costs rise, some find they can no longer support their pets

As inflation continues to rise, more people are giving up pets because they can no longer afford them, shelter officials say.At the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, workers said they’re seeing a lot of animals come in because their owners were unable to deal with the increasing costs of veterinary care, food or housing.One dog at the shelter, Opal, was surrendered because she needed back surgery that cost $12,000. The shelter said they are getting new animals every day. They say people who are thinking about adopting should try to prepare financially for their pet’s annual exam and any health needs that might come along on top of that. They said relocation can be hard on animals, sometimes making it difficult to place them in new homes. “We see a lot of animals with separation anxiety,” said Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, chief medical officer for the Animal Rescue League. “Sometimes they’re actually surrendered to us because they have separation anxiety, and the owners can’t keep up with it. Maybe they work long hours or something like that, and they don’t feel like it’s the best home for the animal.”If you’re looking for a new furry friend, Magnarelli suggests not to rush it. “That’s one of the most important things that we find is, you know, we have animals coming in every single day, but not every animal is going to be a perfect match for every single family member,” Magnarelli said. The Animal Rescue League said it relies on donations to do its work caring for and finding homes for pets.

