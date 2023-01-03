Categories
Business

Bob Dylan’s High Praise for Johnny Cash Proved Their Close

Bob Dylan (left) and Johnny Cash share a moment off camera in 1969 during Dylan's appearance on Cash's TV show.

The music was always the most important thing for country music star Johnny Cash. His famous songs made him a legend, but Johnny Cash wasn’t even his real name. Regardless, his name lives on thanks to a long list of hit songs. Cash’s influence on music in the second half of the 20th century was so significant that Bob Dylan praised and admired him the way some do Dylan.

Bob Dylan (left) and Johnny Cash share a moment off camera in 1969 during Dylan's appearance on Cash's TV show.
Bob Dylan (left) and Johnny Cash | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bob Dylan’s musical influence rivaled Johnny Cash’s

Dylan remains one of the most influential songwriters ever. He became a popular folk musician, broke with folk tradition by playing electric guitar at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, and got high with The Beatles, all within the span of a few years.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.