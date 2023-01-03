Boris Becker lands new job after prison release with Aus Open

Boris Becker is set to return to his commentating duties just weeks after being released from prison and deported back to Germany. The six-time Grand Slam title winner will take up a role at Eurosport for the upcoming Australian Open, where he is expected to be given his own show as well as reprising his job as a pundit and commentator.

Becker was released from prison last month, having served eight months of his two-and-a-half year prison sentence for charges over hiding assets relating to his bankruptcy. The 55-year-old was deported back to Germany on December 15 as part of a fast-track scheme allowing foreign criminals to be released and sent back to their home country in an effort to relieve British prisons, and already has a new job.

The former world No 1 has landed a role as an analyst for Eurosport Germany’s coverage of the upcoming Australian Open which begins on January 16, confirmed by the channel on Tuesday. As well as being one of Eurosport’s local country experts, he will also “contribute views and analysis to an international audience at key moments through live coverage of the tournament”, meaning UK audiences will be able to see Becker at times during the British Eurosport coverage of the tournament.

Becker had previously worked for the TV channel on their broadcasts of other Major tournaments and is set to reprise his role as well as take on a new job as host of his own highlights show. The German will remain in the channel’s studio in Munich to commentate and cover matches at the first Grand Slam of 2023, and will also host ‘Matchball Becker’, a twice-daily show that will see Becker share his highlights from each day of play.

