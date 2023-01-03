Britney Spears ‘selling $12million home she bought with husband

Britney Spears, 41, is looking to sell the multimillion dollar home she purchased with Sam Asghari, 28, back in June, according to reports. The $11.8 million property is sprawled across an incredible 11,650 sq foot and was previously owned by Justin and Hailey Bieber.
The six-bedroom mansion is located on 1.6 acres of land in Calabasas and features a wine cellar and cinema room.
However, according to a TMZ report, Britney is now selling the property, which is located in the same neighborhood as the singer’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
The reports come after Britney’s other half Sam gave fans an insight into how the couple had been spending Christmas together in a social media post.
One social media user hit back: “Britney is just fine y’all . Y’all started this conspiracy theories.”
A second fan fumed: “She posts stuff, people criticise, she doesn’t post stuff people criticise, Sam posts stuff, people criticise!!
“Can people stop being so judgemental, the woman is living her life how she wants and needs to! Be happy for them.”
Worries about Britney being “missing” initially emerged amongst some fans as her Instagram comments were suddenly turned off, prompting claims that she was no longer in control of her own page.
Britney was previously placed under a conservatorship for 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears.
Following the global #FreeBritney movement, Jamie was removed as conservator in November 2021.
Britney married Sam in an intimate wedding ceremony held at their LA mansion in June last year.
The highly-anticipated event was attended by only 60 of the couple’s closest friends.
Some famous faces included Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride’s wedding gown.
