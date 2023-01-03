Call of Duty Fans Beg For Riot Shield Nerfs

Riot Shields are one of the most divisive aspects of Call of Duty. The marmalade of CoD. You either love using them and will be a devotee to the turtle life, or you hate them and want them banished from the arcade shooter franchise forever.

A whole new era of Riot Shield rebels has come to light in Modern Warfare 2, given their overbearing lumbar support.

Not only are Riot Shields being used in the camo grind as offensive face bashers, but they’re also now becoming a critical defence mechanism by protecting players’ backs – even when they’re not in use – and fans are becoming sick of it.

Call of Duty Players Hate Riot Shield ‘Turtle’ Tactic

✔️Nerf Tacticles or buff Battle Hardened

✔️Bring back reload canceling

✔️Let us shoot through teammate’s riot shields when it’s on their back OR take away ninja turtle mode completely

✔️speed up equipment/killstreak animations OR make fast hands a starting perk — Brian (@MF_Jensen) January 1, 2023

The turtle tactic in Modern Warfare 2 is nothing new. It’s a form of protection for players’ backs where they use Overkill to equip the shield as a secondary weapon whilst keeping the prominent assault rifle or submachine gun in hand.

With Warzone 2 limiting perks and Modern Warfare 2‘s small-knit maps doubling in Season 1 with Shipment and Shoot House, turtling is now more prominent than ever before, and it’s driving players crazy.

As turtling continues to grind your gears, players are now calling for a way to prevent having turtle shells – either by banning them when using the overkill class or by nerfing them.

Players Want Riot Shields Nerfed

“The Riot Shield on the back is so annoying. I understand the purpose, but it’s so boring when it’s impossible to kill from behind,” said one player.

Another added, “Not being able to shoot through teammate riot shields is full-on, 100% BS.” Calling out the developer’s previous work on this issue, a third concluded, “You can tell Infinity Ward is so out of touch with the community when they nerf the riot shield directly instead of when it’s on someone’s back.”

Some weapon camo challenges even require players to earn “kills from behind” medals, which is becoming an unattainable chore thanks to this method.

Gamers now want the ability to shoot through riot shields when they’re on enemies’ backs, rendering them useless when they’re not equipped.

Riot Shields have already been subject to changes in updates, given that they were the cause of a game-breaking glitch, although it’s going to be quite a precedent if Call of Duty listens and overrules a 20-year Riot Shield mechanic.