Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Lets Players See and Shoot Through

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has clipped the moment in which two players use a glitch to see and shoot through the floor of an Al Mazrah building. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched with its own battle royale map, and some players are spotting different glitches and game-breaking issues, including this one associated with a building.





A Reddit user recently shared a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 clip in which they’re killed by hidden players that are revealed with their location by the killcam, which also highlights how they might have defeated the unsuspecting gamer. Activision Blizzard has fixed several bugs and glitches in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 since the game launched, but many of them, like this wall issue, remain. Because the stakes are high in a given battle royale match, some Call of Duty: Warzone 2 glitches like god mode, infinite gas masks, untimely Gulag respawns, and now this one that lets players see and shoot through the floor are impeding a lot of gameplay experiences.

Reddit user ILLa556 has shared a video of their Call of Duty battle royale experience where they open the door of an unsuspecting Warzone 2 Al Mazrah building before being shot dead out of the blue as they take a few steps back. Pausing to do a self-revive until after getting safety or knowing where they were shot from, the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fan crawls around to look for the enemy soldiers before they’re finished off with a final bullet. Seeing a slight shadow on the building, ILLa556 marked almost exactly where the enemy soldier was without anticipating knowing exactly how a glitch was used to their disadvantage until it was too late.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 killcam, which reveals where players were killed from just in case an issue like this arises, shows that ILLa556 was defeated by a duo that glitched into the walls of the building that they died next to. The killcam shows two soldiers that are clipped inside the walls of the Al Mazrah building which is largely transparent from their point of view, including where the one that killed ILLa556 is standing. Although there should have been a floor underneath the player in the killcam, the view of ILLa556 underneath was extremely clear, and it didn’t stop or hinder the damage of their MX9.

Because this Al Mazrah building was set to disappear in the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gas phase from the one ILLa556 was avoiding, this floor glitch wouldn’t have played a role in the final play of the match, but it prevented ILLa556 from getting any further. While Activision Blizzard is making numerous changes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 through updates based on fan feedback, it’s currently unclear when this issue may be addressed.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

