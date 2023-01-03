Certain amount of dark chocolate daily could lower cholesterol

In contrast, low-density lipoprotein (“bad” cholesterol) is what can build up on the walls of your blood vessels and over time this causes the insides of the vessels to narrow.

Dr Lee added: “Dark chocolate also has beneficial effects on blood pressure and endothelial (cell wall) function and can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Cardiologists believe that regular, moderate, consumption of chocolate can be good for the heart, but as always, if you overdo it and eat too much chocolate, these benefits are likely to be lost.

“Generally, dark chocolate is recommended as it has a higher flavonoid content, but more research is needed to be sure which type and how much gives the best results.”