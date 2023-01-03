Dame Judi Dench wows hotel guests with unexpected musical

Dame Judi Dench, 88, left hotel guests stunned after she was seen giving a musical performance on New Year’s Eve just before midnight fireworks at a hotel in Aberdeenshire. The Hollywood star joined in on singing parts of Abba’s hit Waterloo, as she was joined by Sharleen Spiteri, 55, who belted out the main vocals.

Scottish singer and guitarist Sharleen is best known for being the lead singer of the rock band Texas.

A video of their joint performance posted to Twitter has now amassed over 100,000 views.

The clip shows the pair sharing a stool, with Dame Judi playing the piano while Sharleen sings.

The incredible event took place at The Fife Arms in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, just before hotel guests welcomed in 2023.

