Data Center Accelerator Market: Forthcoming Developments,

Data Center Accelerator Market Size – USD 17.89 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.0%, Market Trends – Increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Data Center Accelerator Market , and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Data Center Accelerator Market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The study will prove useful for leading companies looking to find new sources of income by helping them to understand the market and its underlying dynamics. It will also be useful for businesses looking to expand into new markets or diversify their current operationsKey market players in the global Data Center Accelerator Market include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Marvell, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM, Google, Fujitsu, and Dell, Inc.

Growing focus on parallel computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers, rising number of data center facilities globally, increasing data traffic, increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics, and rising demand for consumer-driven data and application performance enhancement are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.Operators are rapidly exploring and investing in Research & Development (R&D) for cutting-edge solutions to improve various data-driven operations, such as deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP), since data centers are overflowing with ever-increasingly massive amounts of data. In addition, demand for data center accelerators is rising because of growing cloud computing and cloud-based services, as well as an increase in number of data centers housing numerous servers and significant quantity of storage.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

The High-Performance Computing (HPC) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Majority of HPC customers are large industrial groups and research institutions, with a focus on simulation-heavy sectors such as automobile, energy (including nuclear and oil & gas), aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. HPC requires more electricity than traditional PCs with increased server density, more powerful CPUs, and greater cooling needs. Organizations may leverage parallel processing to execute cutting-edge applications, such as AI and data analytics owing to high-performance computing, which is one of the major factors driving growth of this segment.

The deep learning training segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Neural networks are used by deep learning to carry out tasks such as machine vision, speech recognition, and natural language processing. To infer meaning from new data, trained models are frequently used across various platforms including mobile phones. An AI accelerator is a high-performance parallel computation machine optimized for efficient processing of AI workloads such as neural networks. Massively scalable computational architectures are required for data centers, especially hyper-scale data centers.

Emergen Research has segmented global data center accelerator market based on processor type, type, application, and region:

Processor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud data center

High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Deep learning training

Enterprise inference

Public cloud inference

Global Data Center Accelerator Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

