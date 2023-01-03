Deloitte has ranked Klaveness Digital as one of the fastest

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 annually ranks the 50 fastest growing tech companies in Norway, public or private, based on percentage of revenue growth over four years.

Klaveness Digital, with its platform CargoValue, offers customers a differentiated value proposition through the use of technology and deep industry understanding. This helps customers address key challenges in logistics, supply chain uncertainties, and CO2 emissions says Kasper Harbitz Erichsen, Senior Manager at Deloitte Norway.

Deloitte Fast 50 companies must meet the following criteria:

Companies must be categorized as technology company

Headquartered in Norway

Operates as a standalone company

Organic-based growth

Have been in business for at least four years

Had a revenue of at least 50,000 USD in their first year of business, and at least 1,000,000 USD in revenue in the last approved financial year

Klaveness Digital ranks number 16 on this year’s list, with a revenue growth of 346% from 2018 to 2021.

“We are honored to have been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list. This achievement is a testament to the efforts and dedication of the entire Klaveness Digital team, who have worked tirelessly to enable companies in a wide range of industries to build the next generation of resilient, decarbonized, and cost-effective supply chains. It is a privilege to be among the top technology companies in Norway and we are grateful for this recognition. We are committed to continuing our journey of growth and success in the future” says Aleksander Stensby, Managing Director, Klaveness Digital

“For almost 20 years, Deloitte has been analyzing the companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list. Unlike many other awards that are based on year on year growth and has an industry agnostic approach, this award is more focused on finding successful technology or technology enabled companies that have demonstrated high growth over time. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is a recognition of successful companies in Norway that has proven just that,” concludes Trygve Faust-Rolseth, Director at Deloitte Norway.

