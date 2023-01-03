Don’t buy Hitman 1 or 2 – Hitman 3 owners to receive all maps for

If you’re thinking of picking up the entire Hitman trilogy in the January sales, then don’t bother. Hitman developer IO Interactive has announced plans to bundle all three games into one package. As of January 26, Hitman 3 will change its name to become Hitman: World of Assassination. As part of the change, all of the maps from the original Hitman and its sequel will be bundled with the maps from Hitman 3. Better yet, if you already own Hitman 3, you’ll get the additional maps for free.

According to IO Interactive, bundling the games together will simplify the buying process for new customers, and ensure fans have the same base ownership.

IO explains more: “Hitman 3 will become Hitman World of Assassination, which will also include access to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 through our existing Access Pass system. Current Hitman 3 owners will get a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination on all platforms.

“We’re drastically simplifying the purchase experience for new players. Hitman World of Assassination will be the single available option to start playing.

“Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and existing Hitman 3 owners will have the same base content ownership.

“There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that.”

After January 26, all Hitman 3 owners will have access to the ICA Facility, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Colorado, Bangkok, and Hokkaido maps from the original Hitman, as well as the Hawke’s Bay, Miami, Santa Fortuna, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, Isle of Sgail and Himmelstein maps from Hitman 2. That’s on top of the Dubai, Dartmoor Manor, Berlin, Chongqing, Carpathian Mountains, Mendoza, and Ambrose Island maps from Hitman 3.