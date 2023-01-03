Electric cars can be taken to a car wash – popular EV myths





As the number of electric cars increases on British roads, it’s only natural that potential owners wish to know as much about EVs as possible. With that in mind, UK car leasing experts, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, have looked at and answered the most frequently asked EV questions.

Are drivers allowed to take an electric car through a car wash? Electric vehicles are perfectly safe to take to a car wash. Just like regular petrol or diesel vehicles, electric cars have to go through a ‘soak test’. This is where vehicles are tested and subjected to near-flood water levels to check for possible leaks, which is carried out to ensure the car is safe. Are electric cars safe? Yes, all-electric cars are built to meet the same strict design and manufacturing regulations as any conventional petrol and diesel vehicles. READ MORE: Four simple money-saving tips for the new year

They go through the same rigorous process to ensure the cars are as safe as possible. Manufacturers then subject all their vehicles – including their electric offerings – to a Euro NCAP assessment and practically all-electric vehicles perform as well as similarly-sized and equipped internal combustion models. Sold structures, extensive crumple zones and multiple airbags ensure that passengers are as well protected as possible in the event of an accident. Plus, with electric vehicles having large, heavy battery packs and the need to absorb the increased energy they create in a collision, electric vehicle designers arguably have to work harder to attain outstanding crashworthiness. DON’T MISS

The biggest winter fuel-guzzling myths debunked [INSIGHT]

Drivers warned of possible leaks and corrosion when choosing E10 [WARNING]

Government urged to take action on UK’s worsening pothole problem [REVEAL]

Are all electric cars automatic? Nearly all electric vehicles are automatic since an electric motor doesn’t need gears. This means there’s no clutch and no way of stalling, unlike a standard manual car. Will air con ruin battery life? Turning on the air con on full blast can reduce the range of your electric vehicle by 17 percent, meaning if drivers are planning a 100-mile trip, they could only travel 83 miles. However, most electric cars have a feature called preconditioning, which allows drivers to pre-cool the vehicle’s cabin before a long journey. This feature works best when the car is plugged in overnight, as instead of taking energy from the electric vehicle battery, it will be taken from the mains, so the battery life won’t be affected. This means, on hot summer days, drivers won’t need to have the air conditioning on full blast, which drains the energy faster.