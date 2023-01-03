Elvis Presley – The same meal The King ate every day for six

As a rich and famous rock star, Elvis Presley could do exactly what he wanted, no matter how strange some of his habits became, including those around his food. The King was famous for his peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but his tastes all stemmed from his mother Gladys’ Southern home cooking. Express.co.uk previously took part in a virtual tour of Graceland, where archivist Angie Marchese shared the star’s favourite foods.

The Elvis expert spoke from Graceland’s kitchen, which was the heart of the house and where there was always food on the counter to snack on, from fried okra to M&Ms. Angie said: “Elvis grew up on good ol’ Southern food. He loved meatloaf, mashed potato, fried chicken…mac & cheese. Anything that he grew up on was some of his favourites.”

According to The King’s cousin Danny Smith on his Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube channel, the star would order “gobs and gobs” of burgers with Krystal being one of his favourites. The fast-food chain was founded in 1932 and has locations to this day in the Southeastern United States. The restaurant is well known for its square hamburgers called sliders with steamed-in onions.

However, there was one type of food that The King couldn’t stand and had banned from Graceland, where he lived with his extended family.