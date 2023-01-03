Former San Diego Chargers players react after Damar Hamlin

“This is way bigger than football, so it was heartbreaking,” said Miles McPherson, former defensive back for the San Diego Chargers.

SAN DIEGO — NFL’s Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following a hit during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The shock the sports world experienced following the tragedy is being felt here at home. Former San Diego Chargers players are sharing their thoughts after what happened.

“This is way bigger than football, so it was heartbreaking,” said Miles McPherson, pastor of the Rock Church in San Diego and former defensive back for the San Diego Chargers.

The 24-year-old second year player was making an otherwise normal play when he made a routine tackle during the game. He then stood up and took a couple of steps before collapsing backward after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“When things like this happen, we all kind of come back to earth and realize it’s just a game, our lives are very short,” added McPherson.

McPherson says he was watching the game live and thought there was nothing unusual about the play before Hamlin collapsed.

“The hit he was involved in, it was a vanilla hit, it was just a basic tackle there was nothing, and as evidence to that, he jumped up like nothing happened. There’s so much unknown about it and I think a lot of guys are waiting to see what’s going to happen,” he said.

Former Chargers cornerback, Willie Buchanon, agreed. “It was a basic, routine tackle,” he said.

Buchanon and McPherson both suffered injuries during their NFL careers and said that players are aware of the risk involved with the sport, but leave those thoughts the second they get on the field in an effort to focus on the game.

“You don’t even think about things like that when you’re on the field. You’re just out there to play football, said Buchanon.

“We’re playing as aggressively as we can to get the job done,” added McPherson.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the hospital. Buchanon and McPherson say they join the millions who have taken online to offer their prayers to Hamlin and wish him a full recovery.

“Football is family. there’s a very strong bond in the football community from the pro level down to pop warner – anybody involved, parents, staff, coaches, players… and you saw that last night,” said McPherson.

“It’s a comradery that we have within ourselves, and us retired players we felt the same way as the players on the field, just like we had been there,” added Buchanon.

Since Hamlin’s injury, thousands of people have also donated to his toy drive for kids.

The fundraiser had a goal of raising $2,500, but after the terrifying incident, more than $5 million has been raised.