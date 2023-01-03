Four ‘common warning signs’ you are developing arthritis

If you identify with any four of these warning signs, it would be in your best interest to book a doctor’s appointment.

“Your experience with these symptoms will help your doctor pin down the type and extent of arthritis,” the charity elaborates.

“Before visiting the doctor, keep track of your symptoms for a few weeks, noting what is swollen and stiff, when, for how long and what helps ease the symptoms.”

While the prevention of osteoarthritis, for example, is not possible, if you have the condition, there are things you can do to manage the discomfort.

