Fresh Rumors Suggest Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Could Get A New Fan

Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 launched late last year. While it gained a lot of traction thanks to realizing it just weeks after Modern Warfare 2, it was criticized by many for its technical issues.

The game boasted numerous new features compared to its predecessor. Activision even offered a number of bonuses to players who were coming back from Warzone 1. And slowly it managed to rise in popularity. Fans started coming to Warzone 2.0 and its steam release also helped bring some new players to it.

And now Activision is finally bringing a huge new update to Warzone 2.0!

Call of Duty Warzone 2 players may be getting a new Map!

A number of leaks and rumors have surfaced hinting at the possibility of the resurgence map’s arrival in Warzone 2. A while ago a website revealed some key art from Warzone 2.0’s upcoming season 2. It was also revealed that the season would kick off in February. This new season would come to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The new season would bring a bunch of new skins, weapons, and other new cosmetic items to its players. And then fans noticed that Modern Warfare 2 would also get the popular World at War map “Castle”.

This map was only confirmed by that leaked key image, and this map suggests that a new resurgence map might be on the way to Warzone 2.0 too. As the castle appears to be part of a much larger map, and fans are expecting that map to be resurgence.

Aside from this upcoming castle map, it has also been revealed that players would witness the return of Ronin. He is a character that Activision previously introduced in Modern Warfare 1.

When will season 2 start?

It is being anticipated that Warzone 2.0 season 2 would start in February of 2023. February 1, 2023, to be exact. This is pretty evident from the countdown on Season 1’s battle pass.

Whenever it may arrive, it is pretty clear that fans of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are really looking forward to these new maps and characters. Let us wait and see when they finally drop. Other than this, there’s a lot coming for Call of Duty fans this year. The biggest thing is that standalone DLC for Modern Warfare 2!