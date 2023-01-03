Get Into the Veganuary Spirit With These Books About Veganism

In the book, Patrick-Goudreau — who is known as the Joyful Vegan on social media — explores how the “desire to feel included and validated by others reaps so many physiological, psychological, social, and emotional rewards that it can blind us to the negative consequences of our actions.” She also continually encourages readers to find the joy in veganism, and to bring positivity to conversations surrounding the lifestyle, for the sake of the animals.

“We can speak up for animals without speaking down to humans,” Patrick-Goudreau writes in the book. “We can stand up for something we believe in without standing over others.”