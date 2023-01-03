Glip partners with top web2 studios to expand web3 gaming

Leading Web3 game discovery app Glip has surpassed 1 million created wallets and over 100,000 onboarded users for web3 games in three months. In addition, the app noted strong demand for Web3 gaming, resulting in over 50,000 confirmed earners.

The Web3 gaming industry is growing but acquiring real players – rather than speculators – is a key challenge. In addition, existing Web2 platforms don’t allow for crypto ads, and the play-to-earn scholarship model notes little interest during rough market conditions.

Glip acknowledged those drawbacks a while ago and embarked on a mission to make Web3 games more accessible and discoverable. The platform has proven very successful and surpassed 1 million created wallets through its ecosystem in Q4 2022.

These are wallets established by real gamers who aim to explore play-to-earn mechanics. In addition, over 100,000 players have found their way to new Web3 games through Glip this quarter, with roughly half of them earning money from playing games.

The growing success of Glip is multi-pronged. First, the platform has partnerships with the top Web3 games and publishers, including Axie Infinity, Netmarble, PlayDapp, Kakao Games, Neowiz, etc. Second, it provides new tools for games to expand their communities, either through social activities, quests, and tournaments.

Glip Founder & COO Ishan Shrivastava adds:

“Glip has created one million unique gamer wallets in Q4 2022. Our community is learning to use exchanges, swaps, and NFT marketplaces with their earnings. Web3 games are unlocking new economic opportunities & enabling DeFi literacy for millions of young people across the world, and we are super excited to accelerate this revolution.”

Those new features offer a necessary change of pace from scholarship features. Although scholarships are a big part of P2E gaming, they are unpopular when crypto markets don’t perform well. In addition, the appeal of game tokens and NFTs have diminished, forcing Web3 games to pivot to free-to-play models to cater to real gamers, rather than speculators.

Glip’s approach to Questing makes it easier for Web3 titles to attract real gamers. Quests can relate to in-game milestones and come with crypto rewards. The model has gained momentum as major gaming guilds incorporate this technology. Entities like YGG, GuildFi, Avocado DAO, and others leverage Questing to engage their communities, build new marketplaces, and provide new incentives to gamers to explore Web3 titles.

Glip Founder & CEO Parth Choudhary states:

“My journey with gaming quests started with World of Warcraft. Now with Web3 games, gamers from any part of the world can earn crypto for completing quests. Glip has empowered 50k earners from emerging markets to date, and we are working closely with top studios to scale to millions in 2023.”

The solution provided by Glip is a new user acquisition model that offers players incentives to try out Web3 games. In addition, these players earn rewards for achieving milestones, ensuring real player commitment.