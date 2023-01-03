Idaho student killings suspect identified by DNA in public

The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students that has shocked the US was identified by police using DNA on public genealogy databases, according to ABC News.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania on accusations that he murdered roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, while they slept in their off-campus home.

Police have said little publicly about how they linked Kohberger to the slayings in Moscow, a city with a population of approximately 25,000. ABC News cited anonymous law enforcement sources that a genealogy database matched DNA recovered at the scene of the homicides and led investigators to Kohberger.

More information about Kohberger’s arrest will surface after he is transferred from Pennsylvania to Idaho, when the probable cause statement justifying his arrest is revealed. His public defender said Kohberger will not resist being moved to Idaho and he could be back there as early as Tuesday evening.

The father of Kaylee Goncalves said his family is looking forward to the case against Kohberger proceeding through the court system.

“I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing these people won’t let it go,” Steve Goncalves told NBC News on Monday. “You know, it’s a battle of wills, and we’ll see who wins.”

Kohberger was enrolled as a graduate student in the criminal justice program at Washington State University – nine miles from the University of Idaho – when Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were killed on 13 November, apparently with a long knife.

Local police, along with a team of 60 FBI agents, later turned their focus to Kohberger after confirming that he owned a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the scene. They also reportedly discovered cellphone data which often showed him in the same location as the victims.

Police in Indiana twice pulled Kohberger and his father over in that Elantra exactly a month after the murders, as they drove from Washington to the family home in the Poconos mountains in Pennsylvania.

The traffic stops – one for tailgating and another for speeding – were about an hour apart.

Authorities staked out the Poconos house for four days before arresting Kohberger on 30 December.

Kohberger, before his arrest, had completed a master’s degree in criminal justice at Pennsylvania’s DeSales University and studied under a forensic psychologist who wrote a book about the so-called BTK Strangler serial killer. His public defender has issued a statement describing how Kohberger expects to be “exonerated” despite the allegations against him.