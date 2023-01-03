Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale’s Relationship Timeline

Jimmie Allen had an immediate connection with his wife, Alexis Gale.





Both natives of Milton, Delaware, Allen and Gale met through a relative in spring 2019 and began dating. By that summer, they were engaged.





In a later interview with PEOPLE, the country star revealed his first impression of Gale. “I thought she was amazing from the little bit I knew of her,” he said. “She seemed super mature and had herself together. Kind and sweet.”





In the years since, the couple have gone on to tie the knot and welcome two daughters, Naomi Bettie and Zara James. Gale is also stepmom to Aadyn, Allen’s son from a previous relationship.









Allen and Gale are not shy about sharing their love on social media and they have exchanged plenty of sweet tributes to one another over the years.





From their instant connection to parenthood and marriage, here’s a complete breakdown of Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale’s relationship.







Spring 2019: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale meet

Allen and Gale first connected through Allen’s cousin’s wife. While Allen had liked several of Gale’s photos on Facebook and Instagram, they didn’t meet until much later.





“I had this whole thing put together that I was going to say,” Allen later told PEOPLE of their first encounter at his cousin’s house. “Smooth Jimmie was ready, but he didn’t show up. I ain’t say nothing. I just looked at her, said ‘Hi,’ then put my head down and kept talking to my cousin. Finally, when we were leaving, I grabbed her phone and said, ‘This your phone?’ ” Allen then used that opportunity to give Gale his number.





Gale was finishing up nursing school at the time, and Allen helped her study for her licensing exams. “It made me realize — this is someone who really cares about me, who cares about my future even though he’s still working on his,” Gale recalled.







June 9, 2019: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale make their relationship Instagram official

Alexis Gale Instagram





Not long after they met, the pair made their relationship Instagram official with a photo taken at a radio event in Michigan. “Life’s pretty okay with you in it,” Gale captioned the snap. Allen commented, “Love you 😘.”







June 18, 2019: Alexis Gale celebrates Jimmie Allen’s birthday

On Allen’s 34th birthday, Gale posted a photo on Instagram of the pair kissing. “My heart is so incredibly full & I’m so happy to be able to spend this day with you,” she wrote in the caption. “Happiest of birthday wishes to my heart, the most genuine & selfless man I know. I love you beyond words & cannot wait for the rest of this journey by your side, thank you for being you & being nothing short of amazing.”







July 15, 2019: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale get engaged

After a few months of dating, Allen proposed to Gale in front of the Cinderella Castle in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The couple’s relatives and friends were present when Allen popped the question.





“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me,” Allen told PEOPLE at the time. “We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other.”







July 16, 2019: Alexis Gale posts engagement photos with Jimmie Allen

Alexis Allen Instagram





The day after the proposal, Gale shared photos of her engagement ring on Instagram. “Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?!” she wrote in the caption. “Yesterday, i said yes to forever. I am beyond words & lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé.”







November 10, 2019: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Nashville Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty





The pair made their red carpet debut in November 2019 at the Nashville Music Awards, where Allen performed and was recognized for his record-breaking 2018 hit “Best Shot.” Gale walked the red carpet with her fiancé, revealing a baby bump in a velvet mini dress.







November 11, 2019: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale reveal they’re expecting their first baby together

The following day, the couple confirmed the pregnancy and announced that they were expecting a baby girl, posting a video of the sex reveal on Instagram.





“I’m headed into the girl-dad club!” Allen told PEOPLE. “I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love.”





He added, “It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother Aadyn grow up together.”





Gale also shared the news on Instagram, captioning two photos from the Nashville Music Awards, “Mom & dad 🖤.”







November 14, 2019: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage





Allen and Gale attended the 2019 CMA Awards together that same month. Gale wore a silky pink gown and Allen cradled her baby bump as they posed for photos on the red carpet.







March 1, 2020: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale welcome daughter Naomi Bettie

During an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show, Allen shared that he and Gale had welcomed their daughter Naomi Bettie on March 1 — the same day his hit song “Make Me Want To” topped the charts. Naomi’s middle name, Bettie, was chosen after Allen’s grandmother.





“I thought getting a No. 1 was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born,” the singer said.







November 12, 2020: Alexis Gale celebrates Jimmie Allen’s historic CMA Awards nomination

Jason Kempin/Getty





At the 2020 CMA Awards, Allen became the first Black artist nominated for new artist of the year since Darius Rucker in 2009.





Gale showed her support on Instagram, writing, “I am so incredibly proud of all of your accomplishments and to be able to stand by your side through it all has been such a blessing.”







May 27, 2021: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale get married

Allen and Gale tied the knot on May 27, 2021, at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. A few days later, they both posted photos from their big day on Instagram.









The pair later revealed to PEOPLE that they held a secret, private ceremony one year prior on Allen’s birthday. “Being Mr. and Mrs. publicly has been exciting. It’s a second honeymoon stage for us,” Gale said.







June 8, 2021: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale reveal they’re expecting their second baby

Jeff Kravitz/Getty





The couple announced they were expecting their second baby together the following month. The country star posted a montage of scenes from movies like Knocked Up, Hamilton and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Well……😊🤷🏽‍♂️.” Gale then posted a series of maternity photos, including a shot of her posing with Naomi and Aadyn.





Later that month, Allen revealed on The Sam Alex Show that they were expecting another girl. He added that he wanted to name her Arya Stark after Maisie Williams’ character on Game of Thrones.





“We do not have a name ’cause we were preparing for a boy, so we don’t have a girl name,” he said. “I wanna name her Arya Stark Allen because I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan but Lex ain’t lettin’ that happen! So I don’t know what we’re gonna call her.”







June 18, 2021: Alexis Gale pens a birthday message to Jimmie Allen

Gale shared a gallery of photos, including some wedding pictures, to celebrate Allen’s 36th birthday — and their first anniversary as husband and wife. “You fill every ounce of my soul with happiness, laughter, and love. I couldn’t ask for a better life partner & best friend,” she wrote in the caption. “P.S. happy one year anniversary 😉.”







August 13, 2021: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are featured in the PEOPLE family issue

In August 2021, the couple sat down with PEOPLE for the family issue and shared how excited they were to welcome their second daughter. “That’s like nine more years of Disney princesses!” Allen said. “I’m obsessed with Disney World. I’ve always wanted to go inside a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.”





Allen also discussed how Gale changed his views on marriage. “I wanted to be a dad,” he said. “But I never wanted to get married. Alexis changed that.”





The country singer published a children’s book titled My Voice Is a Trumpet one month prior, and he revealed that it was the first time he had “written something” for his kids.





“I wanted to give them confidence to stand up for what they believe in,” he shared.







October 16, 2021: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale welcome their second daughter Zara James

Allen and Gale welcomed their second daughter, Zara James, on Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville. Allen confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis, you’re a champion, I love you, and so thankful for you.”





Later that month, Gale penned an emotional tribute to her daughter on Instagram. “I couldn’t imagine these last two weeks without you in my arms. You have completed our family and have already taught me so many things about patience, opening yourself up to receive more love and balance,” the mom of two wrote in the caption. She then opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression during the pregnancy.







November 10, 2021: Jimmie Allen thanks Alexis Gale after his historic CMA Awards win

A year after his first nomination, Allen won the CMA Award for new artist of the year – making him the first Black artist to do so since Rucker won in 2009.





To commemorate the occasion, he posted photos from the event with a since-deleted caption dedicated to Gale, whom he described as his “rock” throughout the “crazy journey.”





“People ask what keeps me grounded, well it’s her. I’m gone a lot but her love and support never change,” he wrote, per iHeartRadio. “I’m so thankful to have her in my life. Wouldn’t be here without her. It’s her love and support that keeps me focused and motivated on days where exhaustion is overwhelming 🖤.”







November 23, 2021: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale’s newborn daughter has a health scare

At just 5 weeks old, Allen and Gale’s daughter Zara was rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing. Allen had revealed a few days prior that both Zara and Naomi were sick.





After five days in the hospital where she battled symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Zara was released and her symptoms began improving. Gale wrote a lengthy post about the experience on her Instagram and thanked the medical staff who helped save her baby’s life.







December 25, 2021: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale celebrate Christmas with their kids

Alexis Gale Instagram





Allen and Gale celebrated their first Christmas as a family of five. The couple, their three kids and their dog all wore matching pajamas on Christmas Day and posed for pictures in front of their Christmas tree, which Gale posted on Instagram.







January 6, 2022: Jimmie Allen shares birthday tribute to “beautiful wife” Alexis Gale

John Shearer/Getty





Allen shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her 26th birthday. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. Your patience and love are God-like,” he wrote. “There are days when I’m so frustrated and exhausted but you remind me of my purpose and give me a push to keep going. Thank you for being my rock. Watching you mother our children is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. I love you.”







March 7, 2022: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale say they won’t have any more children

Ahead of the ACM Awards, Allen spoke with Entertainment Tonight about parenthood and becoming a family of five. “Going from two to three is a big jump,” he said. “It’s cool, we love ’em and we’re just definitely thankful for our kids. For sure, we feel outnumbered, yeah. We are.”





When asked about having another baby, he replied without hesitation, “Oh, I am done.”









On an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Allen clarified that “retiring” from having kids was actually Gale’s idea. “When it comes to babies, you know guys, we got the fun part,” he said. “Women gotta carry the baby. Give birth to the baby. And ’cause she’s told [people] before, she doesn’t mind giving birth, it’s the pregnancy part that’s normally gonna be hard on her.”





He added, “I’m cool if she’s done. My jerseys are retired, but then we did talk about maybe in a couple of years having another one, but we’ll kind of just see. Whatever happens, happens.”







December 7, 2022: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale reflect on daughter Zara’s health scare

Courtesy of the Allen family





Allen and Gale spoke to PEOPLE about their daughter Zara’s experience with RSV in December 2022, sharing that she “went completely blue.”





Gale explained that Zara got sick shortly after her older sister Naomi did. “When they’re that young, they’re always sick every other day and get us sick, so we didn’t really think too much about it,” she told PEOPLE. “And then Zara was sick a little longer, probably close to two weeks, and I was a little concerned about it.”





She continued, “When we went to the hospital, they just told us that it was just a common cold and to go home, do some home remedies, and basically get baby cuddles in, and it would be OK.”





When Zara wasn’t getting any better, Gale said she knew something wasn’t right.





While the couple described the experience as “scary,” Zara made a full recovery and they are now partnering with Know RSV to raise awareness of the illness. “I feel like that’s our job as parents,” Allen said of the partnership. “Because everything we know now, someone else shared with us — whether it was anything about any sort of sickness, whether it’s things about sports, whether it’s about finances, whatever. It’s because someone else took the time to share it with you.”