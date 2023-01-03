Laura Woods makes Arsenal transfer U-turn on Arteta – ‘hate

Arsenal fan and talkSPORT host Laura Woods has admitted that she was wrong to question Gunners boss Mikel Arteta over his decision to sign Martin Odegaard, who has since gone on to captain the side as they sit top of the Premier League. The Norwegian has become of his side’s star men this season, scoring seven goals and adding a further five assists in 15 league games.
Woods joked live on air on Tuesday that she “hates herself” for questioning the decision to bring the playmaker to the Emirates from Real Madrid in 2021 for £30million, a year after they had loaned him for the season. She added that it was an “inspired” move from Arteta to hand him the captaincy after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ousted from the club, and interim skipper Alexandre Lacazetta left in the summer.
“I think a lot of people were sleeping on Arsenal in general,” Woods told talkSPORT. “I think while that was happening Mikel Arteta was knitting together this amazing plan that he had and I think a lot of credit needs to go to [the] hierarchy for backing Arteta and backing his vision.
“When you look at the players he brought in and you look at the price tag, I said ‘Martin Odegaard for £30million?’ I hate myself for questioning that, I hate myself for that, but I love this Arsenal side.
Odegaard and Arsenal take on Newcastle on Tuesday, hoping to go 10 points clear at the top of the table and the skipper insisted that the Gunners are fully motivated after falling at St James’ Park last season at a crucial point as they lost out on fourth place to north London rivals Tottenham.
“Our defeat against them late last season was definitely one of the worst days we’ve had in recent seasons,” Odegaard told the Arsenal matchday programme. “It was the day we missed out on the Champions League, it hurt and I’m sure we won’t need any more motivation going into this game.
“Everyone will be aware of that and really looking forward to this one. We’re fully determined to show a different side compared to that last game.”
Source link