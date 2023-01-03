Man Utd have finally signed another Keane after Bournemouth win

It was another assured display from the midfielder, who joined from Real Madrid back in the summer with some fearing he’d be a flop.

After all, midfielders have certainly struggled in the years since Ferguson retired and walked off into the sunset.

Upon signing Casemiro, comparisons were unfairly made with Bastian Schweinsteiger – who previously joined the club in the summer transfer window of 2015.

At the time, Schweinsteiger was in his prime having dazzled during a glittering spell at Bayern Munich.

Yet he failed to live up to expectations at United and left as a dud, with injuries hampering him under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

