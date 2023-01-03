Man ‘wouldn’t be here’ if his wife didn’t drive him to hospital

“We called 999 eight times, and kept being asked the same questions. In the end Debbie drove me, and if she hadn’t of done, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

The dad-of-four had spent the night lying on the floor while Debbie made eight separate calls to the emergency services, trying to hurry things up.

Debbie, a sales administrator, said: “At first when we spoke with someone, we felt confident we were in good hands.

“They asked, ‘What’s the ratio of pain between one and 10?’ He said, ‘20’. They said, ‘We’ll have an ambulance to you as soon as we can’.

“But the ambulance never showed, and in the end Darrel’s pain was too much to bear.”

READ MORE: Side effects of popular supplement may include ‘aggressive’ cancer and ‘brain metastasis’