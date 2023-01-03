Mark Ruffalo begs fans to pray for Marvel ‘brother’ Jeremy Renner

Mark Ruffalo, 55, has asked Marvel fans to keep his co-star Jeremy Renner, 51, in their prayers after he suffered a “weather-related accident”. The Hollywood star took to Instagram to send a message of support to his friend, with whom he has starred in multiple Avengers movies.

In light of the terrible ordeal, the Spotlight actor told his 20.8 million Instagram followers: “’Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery.”

Beside a news article showing that Jeremy had been involved in an accident, he added: “Please send healing goodness his way.”

The actors first appeared in the original Avengers film together back in 2012 and have since appeared alongside each other in megahits Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame.

Yesterday, it was announced Jeremy was in a “critical but stable condition” after being airlifted to hospital on Sunday.

