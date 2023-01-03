Meghan Markle seemed to predict meeting Harry in 2016





Before making headlines as Harry’s girlfriend and later wife, Meghan had her own Instagram account, as well as her own lifestyle blog, The Tig. In January 2016, before she met Harry, Meghan shared her New Year’s resolutions online – and, in hindsight, one was very revelatory.

The Tig is now defunct, but details of Meghan’s blog posts remain. In January 2016, some of her resolutions were general, while others seemed to be a little more specific. The former actress wrote: “Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. “I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck. “I often find myself wallowing in disappointment when I set a goal I can’t achieve. Of measuring each day’s triumph or failure as a benchmark of how the year is going. And at 34 years old, I’m over that. READ MORE: Kitty Spencer ‘bans’ scales at home – despite remarkable weight loss

“For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.” Meghan went on to share a piece of advice that her former co-star Gina Torres had given her at the time – a memo that stood out for royal fans because of how it seemed to predict the future. “She stopped me, ‘Meg, I will just say one thing. Make sure you leave room for magic’,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote. “And that is my point. My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic.” DON’T MISS:

Meghan’s wish seemed to come true as later that year, she met Prince Harry. Her fairytale was about to begin. She continued in the post: “To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. “To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party. “I invite you to do the same. Have a beautiful, blissful, and incredibly magical 2016. So grateful to be with you on the ride.” READ MORE: ‘Fatal’ royal rift ‘caught on camera’ but Kate tries to save the day

Meghan celebrated New Year’s Eve in Iceland in 2016, writing on her Instagram: “Happy new year from #Iceland! 2016, what a pleasure to meet you, darling. “Cheers to another amazing year to come. #grateful #2016 #newyears #TheTig.” In the post, Meghan appeared to be holding a glass of Prosecco or Champagne, and was wearing a white, fluffy jacket. Her hair was down and covering almost half of her face, while her make-up was heavy but elegant – she wore dark eyeliner and mascara.